Jester from Leicester to receive royal accolade at Windsor Castle

Mark Selby (Zac Goodwin/PA)

English snooker player Mark Selby MBE will be among those recognised at Windsor Castle later for his services to the sport.

The 39-year-old first became professional at the age of 16 after winning the England Under 15 Championship in 1998.

Since then he has claimed four World Snooker Champion titles and 22 ranking titles, placing him eighth on the all-time list of ranking tournament winners.

Selby, known by fans as the Jester from Leicester, was appointed an MBE for his services to snooker and charity in the 2022 Birthday Honours List, the Queen’s last before her death.

The snooker star was praised by charity Mind for speaking publicly about his ongoing struggle with depression, admitting that he had suffered a “relapse” after losing a Masters tournament in January 2022.

Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant (Yui Mok/PA)

There is also a prestigious honour on Tuesday for Robert Stringer CBE, chief executive of Sony Music Entertainment, for his services to the UK’s creative industries, social justice, and charity.

After being appointed chairman of the Sony Music Group in 2019, he helped create an £80 million fund to support anti-racist initiatives across the globe.

Sir Chris Bryant, Labour MP for Rhondda, will receive a knighthood at the investiture for political and public service.

In May 2020, Sir Chris was elected as the chair of the Commons Select Committee on Standards.