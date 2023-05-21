China poses ‘biggest challenge of our age’, Sunak warns

G7 summit

Rishi Sunak has warned that China poses the “biggest challenge of our age” after discussing how to tackle aggression from Beijing with western allies.

The Prime Minister warned of the threat from an “increasingly authoritarian” China both at home and overseas as he gave a speech from the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Sunday.

He said their approach was about “de-risking” the situation rather than “decoupling” and cutting ties with China as they seek to bolster supply chains and tackle economic coercion.