China poses ‘biggest challenge of our age’, Sunak warns

The Prime Minister spoke at the G7 summit about the threat from an ‘increasingly authoritarian’ China both at home and overseas.

Rishi Sunak has warned that China poses the “biggest challenge of our age” after discussing how to tackle aggression from Beijing with western allies.

The Prime Minister warned of the threat from an “increasingly authoritarian” China both at home and overseas as he gave a speech from the G7 summit in Hiroshima on Sunday.

He said their approach was about “de-risking” the situation rather than “decoupling” and cutting ties with China as they seek to bolster supply chains and tackle economic coercion.

“China poses the biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity. They are increasingly authoritarian at home and assertive abroad,” Mr Sunak said.

