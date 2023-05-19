Woman who caused cyclist to fall into road loses bid to appeal against sentence

Auriol Grey

A pedestrian who shouted and waved aggressively at a cyclist, causing her to fall into the path of an oncoming car, has lost a bid to appeal against her three-year sentence for manslaughter.

CCTV footage showed Auriol Grey, 49, shout at retired midwife Celia Ward to “get off the f****** pavement” in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, causing her to fall into the road.

Grandmother Mrs Ward, 77, of Wyton, Cambridgeshire, died after she was struck by a car on October 20 2020.

Celia Ward (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

Grey, who has cerebral palsy, denied manslaughter but was found guilty after a retrial at Peterborough Crown Court and was jailed for three years in March.

At a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Friday, Grey’s lawyer argued that the sentence was “excessive” and that an autism diagnosis secured after her trial may have made a difference in her case.