Six million disabled people to receive £150 cost-of-living payment

Money

More than six million disabled people will receive a one-off £150 cost-of-living payment from June 20, the Government has announced.

Ministers said the payment recognises the extra costs disabled people in particular often face, such as care and mobility needs.

There will be further payments of £300 for pensioners due later this year, meaning some of the most vulnerable households can receive up to £1,350 in direct cost-of-living payments.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride said: “This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people.

“Our multibillion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households with the rising cost of living.