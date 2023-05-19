Notification Settings

Rich List 2023: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

UK NewsPublished:

There were a record 171 billionaires in the country, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe file photo

The billionaire Hinduja family have topped the Sunday Times Rich List for the second year in a row as their fortune jumped by more than £6 billion.

Gopi Hinduja and his family, which is behind the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group, were named as Britain’s richest just days after Mr Hinduja’s brother Sri died.

For the first time in 14 years the number of billionaires on the list fell, by six to 171.

But those who stayed in the billionaires’ club still saw their wealth grow, by close to £31 billion.

Gopichand Hinduja court case
Gopichand Hinduja and his family have been named the richest in the UK. (Aaron Chown/PA)

These are the 20 richest people and families in the UK, according to the Rich List: 

1. Gopi Hinduja and family – £35 billion

2. Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £29.7 billion

3. Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £28.6 billion

4. David and Simon Reuben and family – £24.4 billion

5. Sir James Dyson and family – £23 billion

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Three – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sir James Dyson at Wimbledon last year (Steven Paston/PA)

6. Lakshmi Mittal and family – £16 billion

7. Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £14.5 billion

8. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £13.1 billion

9. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12 billion

10. Michael Platt – £11.5 billion

11. The Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.9 billion

Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre
Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster (third from left) is one of the UK’s biggest landowner (Danny Lawson/PA)

12. Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.3 billion

13. Andy Currie – £9.2 billion

14. John Reece – £9.1 billion

15. Alex Gerko – £9.1 billion

16. Denise, John and Peter Coates and family – £8.8 billion

17. Anders Holch Povlsen £8.5 billion

18. Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £8.4 billion

19. John Fredriksen and family – £8.3 billion

20. Mikhail Fridman – £8.2 billion

