Man fatally attacked by dog was ‘well-loved, sensitive, and kind’

A man who died after being attacked by a dog was a “well-loved, sensitive, and kind person”, his family have said.

Jonathan Hogg, 37, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries when he was attacked by the dog at around 9.10pm on Thursday in Leigh.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to the incident on Westleigh Lane to find a man with serious injuries believed to have been caused by a dangerously out of control dog.

Mr Hogg was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Friday morning.

His family said: “Jonathan was a well-loved, sensitive, and kind person who will never know how loved and appreciated he was by everyone who knew him.

“We have been inundated with messages of support and we ask for privacy at this time to come to terms with our loss.”

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.

Earlier, Detective Superintendent Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan district said: “Firstly, I would like to extend my condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this attack.

“Our officers and our partners are currently supporting the victim’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

“We recognise this incident will rightly cause concern within the local area and we would like to reassure the public that we explored every possible avenue to protect the local community and the animal involved.

“We would urge members of the public to please come forward if they have any information in regard to this incident. Any information you may have may be a huge help to our investigation.