Queen joins pupils to draw cartoon version of coronation crown

The Queen has drawn a cartoon version of her own coronation crown as she carried out her first solo engagement since her historic crowning.

Camilla joined pupils for a step-by-step draw-along session with illustrator Rob Biddulph at Shirehampton Primary School in Bristol to launch an initiative to create 50 coronation libraries to mark the King and Queen’s coronation.

She concentrated hard on the task, added extra embellishments to the priceless piece, and described her own version of Queen Mary’s Crown as a “little bit wobbly”.

The Queen laughed as Biddulph, known for his Draw With Rob lockdown videos, said: “We do need to add a bottom bit – a furry… I don’t know what it’s called. Right at the bottom, I guess that’s there for comfort reasons.”

He suggested to Camilla and the class to add a “great big square” with an X shape to represent the jewels.

“You feel free to decorate yours however you want,” he told the pupils and the royal visitor.

Camilla carried on working on her art, adding extra details and even colouring the crown in purple.

Nine-year-old Ireoluwa Adegbuyi, who was sitting next to the Queen, said: “She said hers was a little bit wobbly and she said mine was quite good.”

Biddulph drew his version on a flip chart as he gave bitesize instructions to the year four children.

Camilla was crowned in Queen Mary’s Crown at the coronation in Westminster Abbey less than two weeks ago.

The glittering crown, which was made for the King’s great-grandmother, was altered to included some of Elizabeth II’s diamonds.

It's not everyday that the @RoyalFamily visits your school… But that's what happened for the children at Shirehampton Primary School in Bristol this morning! Her Majesty Queen Camilla opened their new school library for the launch of our new #CoronationLibraries initiative! pic.twitter.com/p7AC7GzaDQ — Literacy Trust (@Literacy_Trust) May 18, 2023

Biddulph told the pupils: “I thought today, because we have a very special visitor, I would show you very quickly how to draw Queen Mary’s Crown.”

Looking at Camilla, he added: “Your crown.”

The Queen put pen to paper and followed Biddulph’s directions of an “upside-down tear” and “sausage shapes” to craft the famous crown.

Camilla said as she drew: “A circle – excellent… there we are.”

At one point, she glanced over to see how the children were getting on, chuckling as Biddulph said: “There is no right or wrong answer with drawing. If you make a mistake just keep on drawing. We’re not going to screw it up and start again.”

He said afterwards: “The Queen said she was pretty pleased with it. She seemed surprised. She did a fabulous job. She even got round to the colouring in.

“Wobbly is good. That’s where you get to see its character. She had a bit of inside knowledge.”