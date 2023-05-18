Murder victim’s mother says ‘violence has to stop’ after two teenagers jailed

Schoolboy stabbed to death

The mother of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean, who was stabbed to death as he walked home from school, said “this violence has to stop” as two teenagers were jailed for life for his murder.

Khayri was stabbed in the chest close to North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS), in the West Yorkshire town, by a 15-year-old boy who was described as “jumping into the air and swinging a knife with a 30cm blade”, by prosecutors at Leeds Crown Court.

The teenager had waited for his victim with a 16-year-old, now 17, who followed up the initial attack, running after Khayri and stabbing him in his lower leg.

The incident in September last year, which was captured on CCTV, was said to have been provoked by Khayri sharing a video on social media after the 17-year-old defendant’s mother had a window broken at her house.

Khayri Mclean was stabbed to death (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

The judge, Mrs Justice Farbey, heard how the 15-year-old admitted to probation officers that he had a history of gang-related criminality and was shot by masked men when he was 12 in a “gang incident”.

She was told he was involved in a Huddersfield gang called F-block or Fartown Boys, whose exploits are celebrated by the drill rap artist, Booter Bee.

The judge was also told the boy – who admitted murdering Khayri – said he started dealing class B drugs when he was about 13 years old, class A drugs from the age of 14, and regularly carried a knife.

The judge told the 15-year-old he will serve a minimum term of 16 years and the 17-year-old he will serve at least 18 years before being considered for release.

A pre-sentence report on this teenager concluded that “violence against opposing gang members was the norm for (him) – the life he lived”.

The older defendant denied murder but was found guilty after a trial earlier this year.

He denied being part of a gang.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, Khayri’s mother Charlie Mclean said: “I ask myself what has this achieved?

“What has my son died for? Nobody has won in this situation.

“I’ve lost a child and other parents have lost two sons who have committed this offence.

“This violence has to stop, carrying weapons has to stop.

“I have lost my son and I would not wish this on anyone else. ”

Ms Mclean said the boys who attacked her son were “cowards”, saying: “He was not given an opportunity to run or defend himself, he was helpless.

“The fear he went through when he realised he had been stabbed and was bleeding to death will stay with me forever.”