Mayor appointed to sounds of Metallica

Tom Coles entered Portsmouth Guildhall to the heavy metal band’s song Eye Of The Beholder.

A lord mayor arrived at his appointment ceremony to the sounds of Metallica, in a noisy break with tradition.

Councillor Tom Coles chose the heavy metal band’s song Eye Of The Beholder to be played as he entered Portsmouth Guildhall for the ceremony to make him mayor of Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday.

The Labour politician also included a quote from the Star Trek language Klingon in his speech.

Tom Coles
Tom Coles at the Royal Marines Memorial Gardens at Eastney Barracks (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He told BBC Radio Solent he made the decision to “go with what he liked” when he made his choices.

He said: “It went down well with the audience, I had a really good feedback.

“It’s a good song to walk in to. It’s got a little build-up and then it’s got a good beat, it’s a great song.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

