Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

World’s largest collection of Banksy artworks to go on display in London

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Art of Banksy, featuring more than 110 pieces from the anonymous Bristol-based artist, will open on Regent Street in July.

People observe a Banksy artwork
People observe a Banksy artwork

The world’s largest collection of original and authenticated Banksy artworks is set to go on display in London.

The Art of Banksy, featuring more than 110 pieces from the anonymous Bristol-based artist, will open on Regent Street in July.

Visitors will be able to see works that brought Banksy international notoriety, such as Girl With Balloon, Flower Thrower and Rude Copper, alongside others that are going on display for the first time.

The exhibition also focuses on Banksy’s Dismaland, The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem and recent artworks acknowledging the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Art of Banksy has brought the works to more than 1.5 million visitors in 15 cities across the globe, though it is not curated or authorised by the artist himself.

The London exhibition will, for the first time, see close associates of the artist share their personal stories and give unique insight into some of the famous images.

The anonymous testimonials will also share details of how the headline-grabbing street art stunts were devised.

The Art of Banksy will be open to the public on July 5.

Tickets will be on sale from 10am on Wednesday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News