Union leader Mark Serwotka to retire at end of the year

The leader of the biggest civil service union has announced he is to retire at the end of the year.

Mark Serwotka has been general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services union, (PCS) since 2000, and was re-elected four times.

He was president of the TUC in 2019.

The PCS is currently embroiled in a dispute with the Government over pay, jobs and conditions which has led to months of strikes.

Mr Serwotka said: “It’s been an honour and a privilege to serve as PCS general secretary for 23 years.

“I have endeavoured to represent PCS members to the best of my ability and to fight for their interests.

“We have led the way within the trade union movement on challenging the political consensus that working people must accept cuts in their jobs, pay and public services.

“Today PCS is in the best place it has been for many years.

“We have withstood attacks on our union from Conservative governments and we are now growing.

“We are winning historically high votes in industrial action ballots which beat the Tory ballot threshold and we have developed an effective industrial action strategy for the future.

“We have young members coming forward to become a new layer of activists.

“Our financial position is the best it has been in years.

“People will be aware that I have had serious health issues resulting in a heart transplant in 2016.

“Such issues need to be considered in making decisions about the future.

“Taking into account what is right for myself, my family and the union, I have decided that now is the time to announce my retirement.”