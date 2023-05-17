Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Traffic wardens to stage six-day strike during Chelsea Flower Show

UK NewsPublished:

Members of the GMB will walk out from May 22 in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Parking meter stock
Parking meter stock

Traffic wardens are to stage a six-day strike in a dispute over pay in an area including the Chelsea Flower Show.

Members of the GMB employed by contractors NSL in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea will walk out from May 22 after voting in favour of industrial action.

The strikes will clash with the annual Chelsea Flower Show which is held in the borough.

John Weir, GMB London Region Organiser said: “Our members are understandably angry that whilst they are struggling and facing financial pressures those with the power to make a difference are not doing anything.

“This vote for industrial action shows just how strongly our members feel and how they will continue to fight for a fair and decent pay rise.

“NSL has run the parking enforcement contract in Kensington and Chelsea for more than a decade, and has always paid its staff as little as it could get away with.”

A council spokesperson said: “Individual pay is decided by the contractor, and the council is making arrangements to make sure services and events important to the borough are well organised with disruption kept to a minimum.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News