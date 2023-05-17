Sunak to announce defence collaboration on G7 trip to Japan

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak will fly to Japan to unveil a new defence and technology collaboration before seeking to galvanise support for Ukraine during talks with world leaders.

The Prime Minister will join allies including the US’s Joe Biden and France’s Emmanuel Macron as the G7 group of industrialised democracies meets in Hiroshima.

Japan’s Fumio Kishida is hosting the summit in the city hit with an atomic bomb during the Second World War to highlight the dangers of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

First visiting Tokyo, Mr Sunak will miss Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, leaving Oliver Dowden to make his debut as his deputy when he faces Labour’s Angela Rayner.

The Prime Minister will instead announce a new defence and technology collaboration with Japan and host a reception of business leaders to drum up investment into the UK.

Then, he will travel on to Hiroshima to become the first British Prime Minister to visit the city.