Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday May 17
We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day.
All timings are approximate and subject to business.
House of Commons:
1130 Scotland questions
1200 Prime Minister’s Question Time
1245 A 10-minute rule motion on Artificial Intelligence (Regulation and Workers’ Rights)
1300 Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill: Second Reading
1900 An adjournment debate on Government funding for local bus services
Westminster Hall
0930 Public bodies and VAT
1100 Future of stoma care
1430 Potential merits of a national eye health strategy
1600 Food price inflation and food banks
1630 Alternatives to Council Tac and Stamp Duty
House of Lords
1500 Oral questions
Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill – report stage (day 2)