Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Harry and Meghan pursued ‘relentlessly’ in ‘near catastrophic’ car chase

UK NewsPublished:

The couple were with Meghan’s mother when the incident took place on Tuesday in New York.

King Charles III coronation
King Charles III coronation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase while being followed by paparazzi in New York, the couple’s spokesperson said.

They were in the city on Tuesday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, for an event at which the duchess received an award.

The three of them are said to have been subjected to a “relentless pursuit” involving half a dozen blacked out vehicles.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
The Duchess of Sussex and her mother, Doria Ragland (Steve Parsons/PA)

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

It is understood that Harry, Meghan and Ms Ragland were staying at a private residence and did not want to compromise the security of their friend’s home.

King Charles III coronation
The Duke of Sussex arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of the King (Andy Stenning/Daily Mirror/PA)

The trio had been at the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala event which honoured “game-changing” grantee partners and visionary leaders committed to the organisation’s mission of “advancing collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people”.

Meghan received the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, recognising her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.

It was Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance together since the duchess’s absence at the King’s coronation earlier this month.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News