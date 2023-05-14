Mother, two sons and nephew seriously injured in M66 crash

Plymouth incident

A mother is fighting for life in hospital and her two sons and nephew are seriously injured following a “horrific” car crash.

Police were called to reports of a collision between two vehicles travelling southbound on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester shortly after 3pm on Saturday.

The 38-year-old mother, who is pregnant, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Her sons aged nine and two and four-year-old nephew were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

#CHARGED | GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit charge a man following a collision on the M66 yesterday. Adil Iqbal (11/02/01) of Hope Street, Accrington has been charged with 3 counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. More ➡️ https://t.co/OTBNi4OZQD pic.twitter.com/QjMc27GGOK — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) May 14, 2023

Her elder son and nephew are in a coma in intensive care, according to a GoFundMe page aimed at raising money for the children’s recoveries if they wake up.

It has already raised more than £16,000.

The page says: “This is absolutely devastating for the family and their whole world has been truly turned upside down.

“These next few weeks/months will be critical for the family and is absolutely traumatising for them all.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said 22-year-old Adil Iqbal has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is set to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.