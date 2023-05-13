Princess of Wales makes surprise Eurovision appearance playing piano

Eurovision 2023

The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance playing the piano during the opening performance of Eurovision.

Kate played a pre-recorded instrumental piece, created by Joe Price and Kojo Samuel, which was recorded in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle earlier this month.

She wore a blue Jenny Packham dress and earrings which belonged to the late Queen.

The Princess of Wales played the piano in a room at Windsor Castle (Alex Bramall/Kensington Palace/PA)

The 10-second clip appeared in a performance by last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra, which included contributions from Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings and Joss Stone.

The opening film showed Kalush Orchestra performing their winning entry Stefania, from the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in the heart of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

The princess, who has grade three piano and grade five theory, previously accompanied pop star Tom Walker on piano while he sang his previously unheard Christmas song For Those Who Can’t Be Here during a carol service she hosted at Westminster Abbey in 2021.

The service, which was broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve that year, paid tribute to the work of “inspirational” people who served their communities during the pandemic.