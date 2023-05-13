Patel’s tribute to Johnson as she blames party’s leadership for election results

Priti Patel makes a speech during the Conservative Democratic Organisation conference at Bournemouth International Centre

Priti Patel paid tribute to Boris Johnson for delivering on the “people’s priorities” during his time in Downing Street – as she blamed “the centre of the party” for the poor local election results.

The former home secretary was one of the keynote speakers at the launch of a new grassroots movement – the Conservative Democratic Organisation (CDO).

Set up by supporters of Mr Johnson, the group wants to give party members more power and is critical of the way Rishi Sunak was appointed leader.

In a video message broadcast in the sparsely populated hall at Bournemouth International Centre on Saturday, Mr Johnson thanked CDO members for continuing to campaign “for freedom and democracy”.

In her speech, Ms Patel said the Conservative Party has not covered itself in “glory” in the last year, adding: “In fact, some parts of Westminster and colleagues have done a better job at damaging our party than the opposition, even the left-wing campaign groups, the civil service that you know we all struggle with day in, day out.

“And even, I’m afraid, some of those in the media that want to distort and make life difficult for us.

“We have seen, as discussed today, the ousting of a democratically elected… in fact, our most electorally successful prime minister since Margaret Thatcher.”

Ms Patel described Mr Johnson as the “man that got Brexit done” and the person who “delivered on the people’s priorities”.

In what has been seen as a thinly-veiled attack on Mr Sunak, she added: “I say this for an important reason: being democratically elected matters.

“It matters to us at the party grassroots but it also is important to reflect that colleagues in Westminster, by making the changes that took place last year have also… turned their back on the membership and effectively broken that golden thread in terms of the democracy from the bottom of the party right up to the top.

“And we have to rebuild that.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

On the local elections, which saw the Conservative Party losing more than 1,000 councillors and control of 48 councils overall, Ms Patel said: “If the centre of the party spent more time with us, listening, engaging, than I think it’s fair to say we would not have seen over 1,000 of our friends and colleagues even lose their seats in recent local elections and dozens of councils fall out of Conservative control.”

The group is backed by Tory peer and donor Lord Cruddas and organised by Brexiteer David Campbell Bannerman, with former Cabinet ministers Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg also speaking at the event.

The organisation has repeatedly insisted it is not focused on bringing back Mr Johnson but speakers at the conference included several of his most prominent backers.

Ms Dorries told the conference “we are drifting” and “no longer have that inspirational leader and those visionary policies that people can go out and vote for”.

She added: “We aren’t articulating what the vision and the future of the country is and how we reconnect with Britain.

“We have to let people know what it is that we stand for and what we want to introduce in terms of the policies which will make their lives better.”

Nadine Dorries gives a speech during the Conservative Democratic Organisation conference at Bournemouth International Centre (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In an interview with GB News’ Dan Wootton as the conference came to a close, Ms Patel stopped short of suggesting that Mr Johnson should return as Conservative leader.

She said that the party owed Mr Johnson a “debt of gratitude” for the success in the 2019 election, as she praised the former leader as an “electoral asset”.

“I actually very much hope, I really do, he’s a big campaigner, he’s a big figure, big box office in the grassroots. We will need him to come back and re-galvanise and re-energise the grassroots.”

But pressed on a potential leadership bid, she said: “I’ll be very candid. I don’t think that’s going to do us the world of good at all. And partly because of everything that the public saw last year.”

The gathering, which includes a gala dinner, is described as being for “like-minded patriots who… want to save our party and our country”.

Before the event, senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood, who represents Bournemouth East, hit out at his party colleagues for stoking division.

The Defence Committee chairman wrote in The Times: “A drag anchor of a right-wing caucus is in our ranks, and it has already written off any prospects of victory in 2024.

“As statecraft finally returns to No 10, guiding us into far calmer waters, less-than-subtle plots are afoot to shift our party to the right during the blame game that invariably follows electoral defeat.”

He criticised an excessive focus on tax cuts, “Europebashing” and culture wars, saying: “This is a recipe for disaster, as disloyal as it is reckless. It fails to recognise the fighting chance we have of winning.”

After giving a speech in central London, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I have always said that among Sunak’s weaknesses is that he didn’t actually win a race to be leader of his party. The problem that gives him is that he doesn’t have a mandate for change.

“The Tory party has been a divided party for a very long time.”