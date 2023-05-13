Live: Excitement mounts as countdown to Eurovision Grand Final begins

Eurovision 2023

Thousands of Eurovision fans have descended on Liverpool as the city gears up to host the grand final of the 2023 song contest on Saturday.

The UK, which came second last year, is hosting this year’s contest on behalf of 2022’s winner Ukraine, who could not stage the show due to the Russian invasion.

Singers and groups from 26 countries will take to the stage at the M&S Bank Arena to compete for the Eurovision Trophy, with the live show starting at 8pm.

As well as packing out the arena, fans are filling the Eurovision Village in Liverpool to cheer on their favourites.

The countries taking part tonight are UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Norway, Israel, Portugal, Serbia, Ukraine, Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia.

5.25pm

Catherine Tate will be revealing the points from the UK’s professional jury (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

After all the entrants have performed and viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury.

This year the UK’s representative is comedian and actress Catherine Tate.

5.18pm

Fans arrive to watch the grand final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nods to Ukrainian flag were evident in fans’ outfits (Aaron Chown/PA)

5.07pm

Rylan Clark is part of a presenting panel which includes Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon.

5pm

The gates of the Eurovision Village at Pier Head in Liverpool opened mid-afternoon (Alex Green/PA)

There were cheers from fans waiting to enter Liverpool’s fan village, some dressed as Ukrainian acts Verka Serduchka and Kalush Orchestra or wearing Union flag outfits, as stewards removed the barriers.

Some ran straight to the front of the stage to claim a prime spot for the performances from acts including Claire Richards from Steps and Katrina Leskanich of Katrina And The Waves, ahead of the screening of the grand final from 8pm on the big screens.

Fans put a Ukrainan flag on the Beatles statue at Pier Head in Liverpool ahead of the final (Aaron Chown/PA)

People arrive in Liverpool on the day of the Eurovision grand final (Aaron Chown/PA)

Here are the entrants and the running order for tonight’s final:

– Austria: Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

– Portugal: Mimicat – Ai Coracao

– Switzerland: Remo Forrer – Watergun

– Poland: Blanka – Solo

– Serbia: Luke Black – Samo Mi Se Spava

– France: La Zarra – Evidemment

– Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

– Spain: Blanca Paloma – Eaea

– Sweden: Loreen – Tattoo

– Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

– Italy: Marco Mengoni – Due Vite

– Estonia: Alika – Bridges

– Finland: Kaarija – Cha Cha Cha

– Czechia: Vesna – My Sister’s Crown

– Australia: Voyager – Promise

– Belgium: Gustaph – Because Of You

– Armenia: Brunette – Future Lover

– Moldova: Pasha Parfeni – Soarele Si Luna

– Ukraine: TVORCHI – Heart Of Steel

– Norway: Alessandra – Queen Of Kings

– Germany: Lord of the Lost – Blood & Glitter

– Lithuania: Monika Linkyte – Stay

– Israel: Noa Kirel – Unicorn

– Slovenia: Joker Out – Carpe Diem

– Croatia: Let 3 – Mama SC!

– United Kingdom: Mae Muller – I Wrote A Song