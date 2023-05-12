Elon Musk says unnamed woman hired as new Twitter boss

Elon Musk announces new chief executive

Elon Musk said he has found a new chief executive to take the helm of social media platform Twitter.

The unnamed woman will take over in about six weeks, the billionaire businessman said in a tweet.

He wrote: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO (chief executive officer) for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”

San Francisco-based Twitter was renamed as X Corp, according to Musk and court filings revealing a merger of the technology companies.

The entrepreneur, prior to buying the platform for 44 billion US dollars (£35.7 billion) in October, revealed plans to turn it into “X, the everything app”.

Musk said his role will transition to being executive chairman and chief technology officer, overseeing product, software and sysops.

In a later tweet, he said: “The commitment to open source transparency and accepting a wide range of viewpoints remains unchanged.”

It was in response to remarks from political commentator and producer Alex Lorusso, known on Twitter as Alx, that free speech on the platform remains a “top priority” for Musk “regardless of who the next” boss is.

Musk has previously joked that his dog Floki took over as chief executive.

It followed a tweet in December, just weeks after the takeover, saying: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a poll Musk created and promised to abide by.

He has had a tumultuous start to his journey at the platform, laying off about 80% of its 8,000 global staff and admitting it resulted in it losing a large amount of its functionality.

He also oversaw the scrapping of legacy “blue ticks”, which verified a user’s identity and were replaced by a paid-for subscription called Twitter Blue.

High-profile figures and celebrities said the move leaves the platform open to imposters and disinformation.