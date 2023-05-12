Notification Settings

Brewery renames White Face beer after customers said it sounded ‘a bit racist’

UK NewsPublished:

The name was taken from a medieval poem called The Names Of The Hare.

A man drinking beer

A brewery has changed the name of its hare-inspired White Face beer after customers said it sounded a “bit racist”.

North Norfolk-based Moon Gazer Ale took the names of several of its beers, including White Face, from a medieval poem called The Names Of The Hare.

But as it began to sell its drinks further afield, some people did not know of the name’s origins.

In a statement on the brewery’s website, owner David Holliday said this sometimes gave rise to the “feeling that there was an undercurrent of discriminatory language”.

“This is, of course, a complete misunderstanding,” he said.

“But the fact that it created that impression was a genuine concern to us.

“To add to this, Mrs Moon Gazer and I were recently sitting in a pub beer garden and overheard a man showing his pint to his beer buddy and proclaiming, ‘Now this beer is totally lush’.

“There was a short pause before he continued, ‘Name’s a bit racist, though’.

“So, again this made us stop and reflect.

“Beer should do one simple thing – that is to bring pleasure – so if the beer, or more accurately its name was moving away from that, however small, for us, it was time for a change.”

The brewery has renamed White Face as Cheeky Jack.

“Its name is a play on the American name for a hare – jack rabbit,” said Mr Holliday.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

