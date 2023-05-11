Notification Settings

Coronation a triumph of pomp and pride in Britain, says Dowden

UK NewsPublished:

The Deputy Prime Minister praised the organisation of the event.

Drone show at Coronation Concert

The King’s coronation was a “triumph of pomp, pageantry and pride in Britain”, the Deputy Prime Minister has said.

Oliver Dowden praised the organisation of the celebrations to mark the occasion as he spoke at Cabinet Office questions in the House of Commons.

He told MPs: “I would like to begin by congratulating their majesties, the King and Queen, on a wonderful coronation weekend.

“The Government worked hand-in-hand with the royal household on planning for this historic event, conducting over 20 multi-agency exercises in preparation and hosting an unprecedented 95 heads of state over the weekend.

“It really was a triumph of pomp, pageantry and pride in Britain.”

