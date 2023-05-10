Notification Settings

Plaid Cymru leader’s future questioned after report into ‘toxic’ party culture

UK NewsPublished:

The Welsh nationalist party’s executive will meet to discuss ‘next steps’.

Adam Price

The leader of Plaid Cymru’s political future is in doubt following a damning review of the party’s culture.

Party leader Adam Price has called a special meeting of Plaid’s national executive committee to discuss “next steps” after the Prosiect Pawb report found a culture of harassment, bullying and misogyny in the party.

The report, published on May 3, found the Welsh nationalist party had “failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment” and that women had been “especially” let down.

Mr Price apologised and said all of its 82 recommendations to “detoxify” the party would be taken on board.

Amid reports from the Nation.Cymru website that Mr Price was set to quit as party leader, a spokesman said on Wednesday that the NEC would meet later that day.

The spokesman said: “Last night, the Plaid Cymru Senedd Group met to discuss the implementation of the recommendations of the Prosiect Pawb report.

“Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has subsequently called a special meeting of the NEC where the next steps for the party will be discussed.

“Plaid Cymru’s priority remains the wellbeing of its staff and members, and fostering a culture which is safe, inclusive and respectful to all.”

The Plaid NEC will meet later on Wednesday.

The Prosiect Pawb report, led by former Plaid politician Nerys Evans, said that inherent power imbalances within the party “coupled with inaction over many years from those with positions of power to challenge bad behaviour, has made a bad situation even worse”.

Evidence from an anonymous staff survey and elected members “highlight cases of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination”, the report said, claiming: “These are not isolated cases.”

