Almost five million adults living at home with parents, latest figures show

Housing stock

Almost five million adults in England and Wales were living at home with their parents during the latest census, including more than one in 10 people aged in their early 30s.

Almost a quarter of families had an adult child living in the household during Census 2021, in what the Office for National Statistics (ONS) described as a “continuing trend” rather than as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which was ongoing at the time.

Around 4.9 million adults lived with their parents by that time, a rise of 14.7% from around 4.2 million a decade previously, the latest statistics showed.

Across England and Wales, the share of 20- to 24-year-olds living with their parents rose from 44.5% to 51.2%. pic.twitter.com/QhGdG5eGOl — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 10, 2023

Around one in every 4.5 families (22.4%) had an adult child living with them at the time of the census, up from around one in five (21.2%) in 2011.

The ONS said: “Despite Census 2021 being conducted during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and associated lockdowns, the rise in numbers of adults living with their parents appears to be a continuing trend rather than a result of the pandemic.”

The number of families in England and Wales with adult children living with their parents rose 13.6% between the 2011 census and the 2021 census to nearly 3.8 million.

The ONS said more than one in 10 (11.6%) of adults aged 30 to 34 were living with their parents at the time of the latest census, up from 8.6% a decade earlier.

The statistics body said most people in their early 20s were living with their parents by the time of Census 2021, with the average age of adult children in this situation being 24 – one year older than in 2011.

Just over half (51.2%) of 20 to 24-year-olds were living with their parents in 2021, up from 44.5% in 2011, while the share of 25- to 29-year-olds living with their parents rose from around one in five (20.1%) in 2011 to more than one in four (26.7%).

The ONS defined adult children as anyone who is considered a non-dependent child, who is aged over 18, living with their parents and does not have a spouse, partner or child living with them.

Anyone aged between 16 and 18 years who is not in full-time education and does not have a spouse, child or partner living with them is also included.

Men outnumbered women by about three to two (60.8% and 39.2%, respectively) when it came to living with their parents.