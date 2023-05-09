NHS boards asked to draw up plans for junior doctors’ strike

A doctor holding a stethoscope

NHS boards in Scotland have been asked to draw up contingency plans in case junior doctors go on strike, the Health Secretary said.

Michael Matheson told MSPs he is doing “everything in my power” to avoid a junior doctors’ strike, which he said would be “very disruptive”.

Juniors doctors in Scotland voted last week in favour of their first national walkout over pay.

Some 71% of the eligible 5,000 junior doctors voted in the ballot, with 97% backing BMA Scotland’s strike action.

Scottish junior doctors have their say: "We are not asking for huge pay increases – we are simply asking for a tangible step towards addressing the pay erosion our profession has suffered for well over a decade, combined with a clear plan for this to be reversed and restored." pic.twitter.com/HEYrKzOOi8 — BMA Scotland (@BMAScotland) May 6, 2023

Mr Matheson has already said their demand for a 23.5% pay increase on top of inflation – taking the total rise to around 35% – is “simply unaffordable”.

Answering questions at Holyrood, the Health Secretary said confidential talks with the BMA are progressing, with the next meeting scheduled for Thursday.

He said he recognised the “strength of feeling” among junior doctors and added: “I want NHS Scotland to be a place of choice for junior doctors in working through their career.

“I will be doing everything in my power to try and help to avert the risk of industrial action by junior doctors in NHS Scotland.”

Labour’s Jackie Baillie asked him about contingency plans which would be put in place if the strike goes ahead.

The minister said: “I’ve already asked health boards to put contingency plans in place, should we be in a situation where unfortunately industrial action does take place, because it will be very disruptive.