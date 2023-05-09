King’s charity work praised as Holyrood sends coronation congratulations

King Charles is crowned

Scotland’s First Minister has highlighted the King’s charity work as Holyrood sent its congratulations to Charles and the Queen after their coronation.

Speaking in a debate in Holyrood, Humza Yousaf praised Charles’s work through the Prince’s Trust, which he said helps more than 8,000 people in Scotland annually.

The coronation was also welcomed by the leaders of the Scottish Tories, Scottish Labour and the Scottish Lib Dems.

“There are, of course, varied views about the monarchy in Scotland,” the First Minister said.

Humza Yousaf attended the coronation with his wife (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“However, what is indisputable is the incredible work that the Prince’s Trust has done with young people over many years right across the UK including, of course, right here in Scotland, too.”

He added: “Every year in Scotland, more than 8,000 disadvantaged young people benefit from support the Prince’s Trust provides through its various programmes.

“They get opportunities to meet new people, to learn new skills, build their confidence and, as a result, they receive vital help in overcoming particularly challenging barriers and to realising their potential.

“Since it was established, the Prince’s Trust has helped to improve the lives of many people right across the country.

Douglas Ross joined other senior MSPs in congratulating the King and Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Its work is an important and enduring aspect of His Majesty’s contribution to our society, right here in Scotland.”

The First Minister also highlighted the King’s famous love of Scotland, saying he had been “there for us when Scotland has faced dark times”, highlighting the Piper Alpha disaster, the Lockerbie bombing and the Clutha helicopter crash as three such examples.

Mr Yousaf went on to congratulate Charles and Camilla on their coronation, adding: “We thank them for their continuing service to Scotland and we commit ourselves to working with them, helping them in discharging the great responsibilities that they hold.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross highlighted the estimated six million people who volunteered as part of the Big Help Out to mark the coronation on Monday, describing the figure – along with eight million people who said they would now be more likely to volunteer – as “just one of the positive legacies from an incredible weekend”.

“His Majesty is committed to promoting the inclusivity and diversity of our modern United Kingdom and with our country facing difficult and challenging times, the King has committed to put service at the heart of his reign,” he said.

“We on this side of the chamber wish Their Majesties a long, happy and healthy reign.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also praised the King’s commitment to diversity, adding that he knew that Charles and Camilla would continue the “extraordinary legacy” of the late Queen.