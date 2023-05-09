Just Stop Oil activists hold up traffic in north London

Just Stop Oil protesters

Commuters were “very angry” after a slow march by Just Stop Oil activists held up traffic in north London.

Activists from the climate action group walked slowly in front of traffic in Camden, holding up banners reading “Just Stop Oil”, on Tuesday morning.

Police observed the protesters on their walk from Delancey Street to Chalk Farm via Camden Town but did not intervene.

Some members of the public showed their support for the march by clapping and cheering as they passed by.

Others argued with the protesters, accusing them of holding up children on their way to school.

One mother said her son missed an appointment due to the protest.

Ayl, 53, told the PA news agency: “I am upset because my son has an appointment for over a month.

“Now, today, he is going to miss that appointment.

“They might not be able to see him now until next month. He needed to attend that office today.

“There are a lot of kids in that bus; they need to go to school.”

Just Stop Oil protesters take part in a march in Camden Town (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

She said the protest was “unfair”.

“They could do it after the kids are in school,” she said.

“Then I can understand.”

She added: “I am very angry.”

Addressing the public, Just Stop Oil activist Sophie, 30, said the protest is “the scariest thing” she has done.

“I don’t want to be here,” she said.

“This is the scariest thing I’ve ever done but I am terrified. I’m just an ordinary person.”

She said she marched because she wants to have children.