What the papers say – May 8

The papers on the bank holiday Monday predominantly focus on the Coronation Concert of the night before.
The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Sun all feature the Prince of Wales’ on-stage tribute to his father.
The Daily Mail, The Times and the Daily Mirror carry the same line.
Adopting a slightly different angle, the i carries a poll which found Brits are narrowly divided over whether the King should be more vocal and campaign on political issues that he believes in.
Away from the pomp and pageantry, The Guardian reports that NHS patients are developing cancer due to long waits, according to a top GP.
And the Daily Star is on a different planet, writing that women have reportedly been found to make better astronauts.