The King’s coronation message in full

UK NewsPublished:

The monarch thanked the public for their support and said he and the Queen would now ‘rededicate our lives’ to service.

King Charles III coronation
The King has issued a coronation message at the end of the weekend’s celebrations.

Here is his message in full:

“As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion.

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

“To those who joined in the celebrations – whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities – we thank you, each and every one.

“To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the realms and Commonwealth.”

