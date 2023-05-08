Man in court charged with attempted murder after woman in 70s stabbed

Kidderminster Magistrates' Court

A 56-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after a woman in her 70s suffered multiple stab wounds in Worcester.

Anthony Roberts, wearing a grey round-necked sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during an eight-minute hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

There was no application for bail and Roberts, who gave his address as Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, was remanded to appear at the city’s crown court on June 5.

West Mercia Police have said the woman, who was attacked near the River Severn in the early hours of Sunday, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Roberts also faces a charge of possession of a bladed article in a public place, which magistrates heard is linked to the attempted murder charge.

He was flanked by a security officer in the glass-fronted dock and looked downwards for much of the hearing, which heard legal submissions from prosecutor Kate Hatton and defence lawyer Mark Turnbull.