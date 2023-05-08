Notification Settings

Ambulance workers in South East to strike as union escalates industrial action

UK NewsPublished:

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham called on the Government to reopen negotiations.

Ambulances lined up outside a hospital
Ambulances lined up outside a hospital

Ambulance workers in the South East will strike on Tuesday as Unite escalates its industrial action in a long-running dispute over pay.

Unite’s members employed at South Central Ambulance Service NHS Trust and South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Trust will strike from 12pm until 10pm.

Last month, Unite’s members and those in the Royal College of Nursing employed in the NHS in England rejected the Government’s offer of a lump sum cash payment for 2022/23 and a 5% pay rise for this year.

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the strike action was part of the union’s escalation strategy (Jacob King/PA)

Members of most other health unions accepted the offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Government must reopen negotiations to ensure that a proper wage offer is made to NHS workers.

“We have always said that a non-consolidated lump sum for 22/23 would not cut it. So it has turned out.

“The current offer does nothing to resolve the recruitment and retention crisis crippling the NHS.

“The strike action by our South East ambulance workers is part of Unite’s escalation strategy to exert greater pressure on the Government.”

