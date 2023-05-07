Notification Settings

Woman, 72, critically injured in stabbing attack

UK NewsPublished:

West Mercia Police have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police crime scene tape
A 72-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being stabbed multiple times.

West Mercia Police said the attack happened in Quay Street, Worcester, at around 2am on Sunday.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The street has been declared a crime scene and has been closed to the public.

Police said in a statement: “West Mercia Police is investigating the attempted murder of a 72-year-old woman in Quay Street, Worcester, in the early hours of this morning.

“A 56-year-old male is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.”

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

