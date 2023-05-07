King ‘toasted birthday boy Archie’ at post-coronation do

King Charles III coronation

The King toasted his absent grandson Prince Archie on his fourth birthday at a family celebration in Buckingham Palace after the coronation, the Daily Mail has reported.

Charles also raised a glass to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who were at the Abbey and the post-ceremony festivities in the royal residence.

The monarch is said to have toasted “those that weren’t there” and wished his other grandson a very happy birthday “wherever he was”.

The Duke of Sussex at the coronation (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Duke of Sussex attended the coronation, but headed swiftly home to the US afterwards to be with the Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie and Princess Lili for Archie’s birthday, which fell on the same day.

Harry’s troubled relationship with Charles and the royal family hit new lows after he levelled criticism at his relatives in his memoir Spare at the start of the year.

Glasses of champagne and canapes including mini broad bean and tarragon coronation quiches were served in a running buffet at the Palace, the Mail said.

Charlotte, George and Louis in the carriage procession (Adam Gerrard/Daily Mirror/PA)

The King and Queen were joined by a host of royals including the Waleses, as well as Camilla’s nearest and dearest – her sister Annabel Elliot, her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and her grandchildren.