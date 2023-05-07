Notification Settings

In Pictures: Big Lunch celebrations across UK as coronation festivities continue

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are attending a big lunch in Cranleigh.

Thousands of people across the country are taking part in the Coronation Big Lunch to celebrate the crowning of the King and Queen.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said that big lunches will take place from Saturday to Monday “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship”.

People taking part during a Big Lunch in Regent’s Park, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Fiona Chapman and Lorna Dodwell in Windsor ahead of a street party in Eton (Jacob Phillips/PA)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)
(Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are attending a big lunch in Cranleigh while the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence are visiting a community street party in Swindon. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are joining a big lunch in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attending the Big Lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby attends the Coronation Big Lunch in the grounds of Canterbury Cathedral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty hosted a Big Lunch in Downing Street for volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK and youth groups.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosting a Big Lunch in Downing Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The table and place settings in Downing Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his family ahead of the Big Lunch (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden joined in the festivities on Downing Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pours a cup of tea for US First Lady Jill Biden (Frank Augustein/PA)
The Big Lunch in Downing Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
