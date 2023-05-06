Family lunch at Palace for Charles and Camilla after coronation

Royals attends Christmas Day Church service

The King and the Queen are set to enjoy a post-coronation lunch with the royal family and Camilla’s nearest and dearest at Buckingham Palace after completing their public duties.

They will be joined by a host of royals, as well as Camilla’s relatives including, most likely, her sister and trusted confidante Annabel Elliot, her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and her grandchildren, for the private celebration with their blended family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be among the family heading back to the famous royal residence following the historic ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

After the King and the Queen take a royal salute from the military in the Palace gardens and appear on the balcony with other members of the family for the flypast, official photographs will be taken by their favourite photographer Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room and the Green Drawing Room.

The King and Camilla during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Portraits of the couple and group shots of senior royals and those who played a part in the coronation service will be arranged, before the King and Queen enjoy a cup of tea.

Then Charles and Camilla will then retire for private time with their extended family, enjoying an informal lunch.

Head royal chef Mark Flanagan will be in charge of catering for the royal party.