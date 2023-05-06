Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Don’t worry, I found my seat,’ says Katy Perry after viral moment at coronation

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

A video shows the star pacing up and down the aisle at Westminster in a bid to find her seat.

Katy Perry attends the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London
Katy Perry attends the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London

US singer Katy Perry has reassured her fans after she appeared to lose her seat and was spotted pacing up and down the aisle at Westminster Abbey during the King’s coronation.

A video shared widely on social media depicts the pop star, who was wearing a bespoke lilac skirt suit by Vivienne Westwood, walking in circles as she looks through the crowd to find her seat.

She then stops at one of the aisles, pointing at a chair and asking fellow guests for help.

“Katy Perry’s satellite dish not locking into her seat,” tweeted one user, referencing Perry’s large pink fascinator.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter to respond after tens of thousands liked and shared the footage.

“Don’t worry guys I found my seat,” tweeted the singer, who will perform at Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

The tweet has prompted fans to poke fun at Perry, who is an ambassador for The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by the King when he was Prince of Wales.

One user joked that the singer’s lost seat “should’ve been the throne but I don’t know what happened”.

This is not the only mishap spotted by the public after Perry appeared to lose her footing as she left the King and Queen’s coronation service.

The pop star was supported by other guests after she nearly took a tumble on her way out of the service which took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

UK News
King Charles coronation
Royal

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News