Events to be held around Scotland in celebration of Charles’s coronation

The King and the Queen Consort meet members of the public as they attend a reception to thank the community of Aberdeenshire for their organisation and support following the death of the Queen

The Scottish village which has boasted a close royal connection since Victoria was on the throne will be one of the communities coming together to celebrate the coronation at the weekend.

Ballater, the Royal Deeside village which neighbours the Balmoral estate, will host one of the Big Lunch events taking place across Scotland, with other towns and cities, from Gretna to Shetland and Dunoon to Dundee, also set to hold their own.

Ballater was the Aberdeenshire village where the King made one of his first visits after the death of his mother to thank residents for their support of the late Queen on her final journey, and on Sunday hundreds are expected to join the Coronation Big Lunch at the Church Green in celebration of the coronation.

Wendy Cobban, a businesswoman in the village who helped organise the event, said: “Ballater holds a special affection for the King and Queen, as the village has had strong ties with the royal family since the time of Queen Victoria.

Hundreds of people in Ballater stood to watch the final journey of the Queen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I think that the local residents feel a more personal relationship with the King and Queen, they are looked upon as friends and neighbours.

“Locals and tourists will come together and enjoy the events of the weekend in an atmosphere of fun and celebration in Ballater, a place that holds a special place in the King and Queen’s hearts.”

Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been patron of The Big Lunch since 2013.

An idea from the Eden Project in Cornwall, the National Lottery-funded event is the UK’s largest annual community celebration and was set up in 2009.

With Coronation Big Lunch events taking place across the country, organisers said they are set to include street parties, galas, picnics, fancy dress parades and more.

The royal family have had a long connection with Ballater, the village neighbouring the late Queen’s beloved Balmoral Estate (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The most northerly event is set to be hosted in Scalloway, Shetland, on Saturday, where the island’s youth centre is the setting for a celebration featuring sea shanties, a hat dressing competition, stories, games and more.

Having held a Big Lunch each year since 2016, co-organiser Sonia Inkster said the special event to mark Charles’s coronation “has really given us something to look forward to”.

“Rain or shine, it’s a firm fixture in our calendar each and every year – and this time it’s extra special,” she said.