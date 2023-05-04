Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace detained under Mental Health Act

Buckingham Palace

A man arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The 59-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and ammunition on Tuesday after he asked to speak to a soldier before warning police to handle his rucksack carefully.

On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said he was detained under the Mental Health Act on Wednesday and taken to hospital, where he will remain on bail while receiving medical care.

Speaking at a briefing for journalists ahead of the coronation, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said the man had initially asked police officers if he could speak to a soldier.

When the officers said that was not possible, the man allegedly began throwing the ammunition, Mr Adelekan said.

He was searched and allegedly found to be in possession of a lock knife.

He was then arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and ammunition.

During the arrest, the man told officers that they should handle his rucksack with care, which led to a controlled explosion being carried out on the bag.

There were no reported injuries and the incident is not being treated as terror-related.