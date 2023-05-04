Four London landmarks to join Big Ben in lighting up for the King’s coronation

Autumn weather Oct 24th 2021

Four London landmarks have been announced as additions to the list of buildings which will light up across the nation to mark the King’s coronation.

Tower Bridge, London Bridge, Guildhall and Mansion House will be illuminated in red, white and blue to mark the crowning of the King and the Queen Consort this weekend.

The colourful displays will take place on Saturday evening after the coronation ceremony, from 8pm until midnight, and during the same period on Sunday to coincide with the BBC’s Lighting Up The Nation event.

Big Ben was earlier announced as another London landmark which will be illuminated by a series of projections of national flowers of all four home nations – a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock, from Thursday evening.

Several London landmarks will light up to mark the King’s coronation this weekend (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The words of the national anthem, God Save The King, will also appear on the tower before the projection culminates with the coronation emblem, designed by Sir Jony Ive, a British product designer and chancellor of the Royal College of Art.

Guildhall, Mansion House, Tower Bridge and the Central Criminal Court will also fly the Union Flag over the coronation weekend.

Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, whose official residence is Mansion House, said: “The coronation is a day of national celebration and marks the beginning of a new era for the country and the Commonwealth.

“It’s only right that we should honour this momentous occasion by lighting up some of the UK’s best-known landmarks.”

Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, which has its headquarters at Guildhall, said: “The first coronation of a new monarch in 70 years will be a truly momentous event for our country.