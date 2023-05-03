Strikes by security guards at Heathrow to go ahead after pay talks break down

Industrial strike

A series of strikes by security guards at Heathrow Airport will go ahead from Thursday after last-minute talks over a pay dispute broke down.

Around 1,400 members of Unite based at Terminal 5 and in campus security will walk out on May 5-6, 9-10 and 25-27.

The strikes include the run-up to and the day of the King’s coronation.

Talks at the conciliation service Acas failed to resolve the row, said Unite.

The union’s regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said: “Unite has given Heathrow Airport every opportunity to make an improved pay offer, which could have led to the strike action being suspended.