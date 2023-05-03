Notification Settings

Strikes by security guards at Heathrow to go ahead after pay talks break down

UK NewsPublished:

The strikes include the run-up to and the day of the King’s coronation.

Industrial strike

A series of strikes by security guards at Heathrow Airport will go ahead from Thursday after last-minute talks over a pay dispute broke down.

Around 1,400 members of Unite based at Terminal 5 and in campus security will walk out on May 5-6, 9-10 and 25-27.

The strikes include the run-up to and the day of the King’s coronation.

Talks at the conciliation service Acas failed to resolve the row, said Unite.

The union’s regional co-ordinating officer Wayne King said: “Unite has given Heathrow Airport every opportunity to make an improved pay offer, which could have led to the strike action being suspended.

“Sadly, they refused to grasp the opportunity to make an offer which could meet members’ expectations.”

