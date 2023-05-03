Notification Settings

In Pictures: Night-time coronation rehearsal lights up London

UK NewsPublished:

Troops marched from Buckingham Palace, past Trafalgar Square and Downing Street, to Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III coronation
King Charles III coronation

Hundreds of personnel from the Army, Navy and RAF have taken part in a night-time procession around central London in a dress rehearsal for the coronation.

The parade began at Buckingham Palace shortly after midnight and some royal fans waited for more than three hours for the return journey down the Mall.

King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)
King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)
King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)

The Mall was lined with union flags and those from Commonwealth nations.

King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)
King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)
King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)

A lit-up Buckingham Palace provided a stunning backdrop for the rehearsal.

King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)
King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)

The Gold State Coach and Diamond Jubilee State Coach were pulled down the Mall as part of the preparations for the coronation on May 6.

King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)
King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)
King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)

Friends and family gathered to watch the troops march.

King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)
King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)
King Charles III coronation
(James Manning/PA)


