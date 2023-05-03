California pub ‘the place to be’ for British expats in LA on coronation weekend

Ye Olde King's Head pub in Santa Monica, California

A British pub in California will be “the place to be” for expats wanting to celebrate the King’s coronation this weekend, its manager has said.

Preparations have begun at Ye Olde King’s Head pub in Santa Monica, California, in anticipation of the big event on May 6.

The pub often marks significant royal events and celebrations, having put on events for the Platinum Jubilee and funeral of the Queen.

The pub’s gift shop is already stocked with commemorative merchandise, which includes mugs, postcards, flags and tea-towels (Mike Bedigan/PA)

The coronation is due to be televised between 2am and 7am local time in Los Angeles, so replays and highlights of the ceremony will be shown throughout the day from 10am.

Celebrations will include a special “King Charles afternoon tea”, an all-British hits DJ set and a Beatles tribute band.

The pub’s gift shop is already stocked with commemorative merchandise, which includes mugs, postcards, flags and tea towels, with Union flag bunting already proudly displayed.

A large cardboard cutout of Charles is in pride of place, ready for guests to take photos with to mark the occasion.

A large cardboard cutout of the King is in pride of place, ready for guests to take photos with to mark the occasion (Mike Bedigan/PA)

Operations manager Lisa Powers said the pub was “already at capacity” for bookings on the afternoon tea.

“If you can’t be in England and you are in Los Angeles, then we are the place to come and feel like you’re in England,” she told the PA news agency.

“You’ll be with like-minded people having a good time.

“All the girls are going to be dressing up in their crowns and tiaras and their fascinators and all of that – it will be fun.”

Ye Olde King’s Head, a traditional British pub in Santa Monica, California (Lisa Powers/PA)

Ye Olde King’s Head has previously featured a Queen impersonator, although Ms Powers suggested the actress may now need to be recast as the Queen Consort.

“We have the King Charles cutout so people can come and have a picture taken with King Charles, but we still need to find a Camilla,” she said.

Established in 1974, the venue has been visited by scores of Hollywood celebrities over the years including Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan and Sir Anthony Hopkins.