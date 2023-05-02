Notification Settings

Man denies murdering ambulance worker hit by van outside pub

Published:

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being run over outside the Bay Horse pub in Cramlington, Northumberland.

A man has denied murdering an ambulance worker hit by a van outside a pub.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being run over outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington, Northumberland, on April 1.

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea; and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, are charged with his murder.

On Monday, Kelly pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Flanighan and trying to murder a second man, who was also hurt in the collision.

Fairclough and Wooden were not asked to enter pleas during the hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Paul Sloan KC set a trial date of October 3.

Mr Flanighan, who worked for the North East Ambulance Service and had two sons, was described by his family as a “dedicated father and a whole-hearted community man”.

A statement said: “Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room and a heart that saw the good in everyone.

“This personality endeared Sheldon to our family, his ambulance service colleagues, the golfing community, and his life-long friends from Northumberland and the wider North East.”

