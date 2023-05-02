Judge approves £150 million settlement of Grenfell compensation claims

Grenfell Tower

A judge has approved a “global” settlement of compensation claims made by people affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

Lawyers representing bereaved relatives, survivors and local residents on Tuesday told a High Court hearing in London that there had been a global settlement of about 900 cases and a global sum of about £150 million compensation agreed.

The judge, Senior Master Barbara Fontaine, said she approved “overall settlement terms”.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the London Fire Commissioner and cladding giant Arconic were among defendants involved, lawyers said.

News that settlements of claims had been agreed emerged earlier this year.

Richard Hermer KC, who represented claimants, outlined detail of the overall settlement to the judge.

He said the settlement related only to civil court damages claims and would not affect the work of the public inquiry.

“No amount of money will ever truly compensate for what the claimants have had to endure,” he told the judge.

“This is a settlement purely of the civil claims for compensation.”

He added: “The settlement does not right the wrong, it does not secure accountability.”

Names of claimants did not emerge at Tuesday’s hearing and no detail of individual amounts was outlined.

The judge specifically approved financial arrangements for settlements of claims made by eight children. Lawyers said the children were part of the global claim.

They said a judge had to examine issues such as investment arrangements for compensation paid to children.

Judges would consider arrangements for claims made by other children at further hearings, they said.

Mr Hermer told the judge that, as well as agreeing compensation, defendants had agreed to put a total of about £50 million into a “restorative justice project”.

He said the Government was contributing about £25 million and Arconic about £6 million, but said that programmes which would feature in the project had yet to be finalised.

News of that project had also emerged earlier this year.

Arconic said then that it was among defendants who had agreed to the settlement and to the “restorative justice project”.

A spokesman said the project would “benefit the community affected by the fire”.