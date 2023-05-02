Donald Trump plays golf at his Turnberry course during Scottish visit

Donald Trump

Former US president Donald Trump enjoyed a round of golf at his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire on the second day of his visit to Scotland.

Mr Trump took the wheel of a golf buggy as he travelled around the resort on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Trump Turnberry staff lined the steps and waved hats which said “we make Turnberry great again” as they greeted Mr Trump on his arrival.

Wearing a red baseball cap emblazoned with the words “Make America Great Again”, Mr Trump shook hands and chatted with some of those waiting to welcome him.

Donald Trump drove a golf buggy around the resort (Jane Barlow/PA)

The former US head-of-state arrived in Scotland on Monday, landing at Aberdeen airport before travelling to his Menie Estate golf course near Aberdeen.

On Monday, Mr Trump attended a ceremony to break ground for a second course at the resort, to be named the MacLeod course – dedicated to his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

She was born on Lewis in the Western Isles before emigrating to the US.

Donald Trump was greeted by staff at the resort (Steve Welsh/PA)

Following his time in Scotland, he will head to his golf course at Doonbeg, Co Clare, on Ireland’s west coast.

The tycoon’s trip to Scotland comes as he faces legal trouble in his native New York over his business practices.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.