RAF airbase transformed for troops’ coronation procession rehearsal

Members of the armed forces during a full tri-service and Commonwealth rehearsal at RAF Odiham in Hampshire, ahead of their involvement in the second procession that accompanies King Charles III and Queen Camilla from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace, following the coronation service on May 6 at the abbey in London

An RAF airbase has been transformed into a life-size replica of the coronation procession route to ensure the ceremony goes off without a hitch.

More than 7,000 ceremonial troops brushed up on their military drill at RAF Odiham in Hampshire on Sunday for a rehearsal, bringing together the largest parade of military personnel since the funeral of Winston Churchill.

Members of the Royal Navy march during a full tri-service and Commonwealth rehearsal at RAF Odiham in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The procession route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace was mapped on to the airfield using a pace stick to ensure it is precisely the correct distance.

In total, 40 nations were represented, with neat grids of sailors, soldiers, and aviators stretching across the base, including personnel from the 34 Commonwealth countries and six overseas territories.

The head of the navy First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key said: “Putting it all together for the first time here actually, there’s a tinge of excitement.

Guards carry flags from Commonwealth countries during the rehearsal at RAF Odiham in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“For us to have the opportunity and the privilege to play a small role in the coronation of His Majesty and Her Majesty in just under a week’s time is a mixture of excited anticipation, probably a few nerves and great pride.

“The late Queen, like the King today, was an enormous supporter of the armed forces and what we do, and we see this being continued in him.

“We have enormous confidence in King Charles as our Commander in Chief and it’s a great opportunity for us to show our allegiance to him and I’m sure that his mother will look down with great pride on the day.

Members of the Welsh Guards remove their headdresses as they give three cheers for the King (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I’m looking forward to joining up with my family who are hoping to be in the crowds in London enjoying the atmosphere.

“No doubt I’ll then shed my uniform and pull on some incognito clothes to join in because it is a great national celebration.”

At the shout of “coronation, procession, by the centre, quick march”, the procession got under way, with every troop planting their left foot to the beat of the bass drum.

Members of the Royal Air Force march along the runway at RAF Odiham during the rehearsal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Commonwealth troops headed the marching contingent, while the Household Cavalry took up the rear.

Officials were creative in how they recreated the route, with a pair of rugby posts playing the part of Buckingham Palace, a set of cones replacing Admiralty Arch at the entrance to The Mall, enabling troops to split and reform as they will do on the actual day, while a brown Indcar minibus stood in for the royal Gold State Coach.

Meanwhile, mounted cavalry marched on foot to avoid so-called foreign object debris (FOD) such as horseshoes or manure being left on the runway which could be a hazard to the aircraft taking off from the base.

But one animal was invited to take part in proceedings – an Irish wolfhound called Seamus, who is the Irish Guards’ mascot and is the only dog taking part in the parade.

Irish wolfhound ‘Turlough Mor’ (aka Seamus), the regimental mascot of the Irish Guards, takes part in the rehearsal at RAF Odiham (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Soldiers have spent weeks polishing the boots they will wear on the day of the coronation, but they have been marching so much in rehearsals that they were permitted to wear more comfortable boots on Sunday to avoid developing blisters before the big day.