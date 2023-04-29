Labour’s lead jumps four points as just 23% trust Tories to make big decisions

Keir Starmer visit to North Yorkshire

Labour’s lead over the Tories has jumped four points in the past fortnight, according to a new poll, providing a fresh boost to Sir Keir Starmer as local election day looms.

The Opinium poll suggests the Conservatives have failed to make a dent in the Opposition’s consistent double-digit advantage, instead dropping two points to 26% as compared with Labour’s 44%.

The results, taken from a survey carried out online between April 26-28, come amid Tory hopes of closing the gap as more than 8,000 council seats across England are put to a vote on Thursday.

This week's Opinium poll for @ObserverUK Labour makes gains, with its lead at 18:Con 26% (-2)Lab 44% (+2)Lib Dems 10% (nc)Green 7% (+1)Reform UK 7% (-1) pic.twitter.com/FNkd3P6HU0 — Opinium (@OpiniumResearch) April 29, 2023

According to the poll, just a quarter (26%) of the public approve of Rishi Sunak’s performance as Prime Minister, with 44% disapproving (minus 18 net approval).

This marks a steady decline from minus 12 net approval during April 12-14 and minus six net approval on April 4-6.

Sir Keir is on a rounded minus three with 31% approving and 33% disapproving of his performance.

However, the two leaders remain far closer on who would be the best prime minister, with Sir Keir at 28% and Mr Sunak at 26%. A plurality (31%) continue to say neither would be.

A bigger concern for the Conservatives may be that just 23% of the public believe the party can be trusted to take big decisions, according to the poll.

This is down by 1% from late October when Mr Sunak took office following the disastrous mini-budget and short-lived premiership of Liz Truss.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking on the first day of the Scottish Conservative party conference (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Similarly, only 22% think the party is competent – unchanged from October, according to the poll.

James Crouch, head of policy and public affairs at Opinium, said: “Although Rishi Sunak has attempted to restore a basic sense of what his party stands for, the latest results show that still less a quarter of the country trusts the governing party to make big decisions.