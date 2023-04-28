UK to welcome sunshine and warmer temperatures over long weekend

Greenwich Park, London

The UK is set to welcome sunshine and warmer temperatures over the bank holiday weekend, according to forecasts.

Many regions can expect “bright spells” with southern parts of the UK predicted to reach up to 21C on Saturday, meteorologists at the Met Office said.

But the forecaster warned some parts of the UK will also experience cool temperatures, showers and thunderstorms.

Want to know what the weather has in store for us over the Bank Holiday weekend? Here's Alex with all the details ? pic.twitter.com/G8JB252Y9y — Met Office (@metoffice) April 27, 2023

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said on Friday: “The long weekend is approaching and the weather has finally warmed.

“It is not going to be as cold as it has been for many of us, but not for all.”

Mr McGivern went on: “For southern parts with the sunshine coming through, away from any showers, temperatures (are) reaching 18C to even 20 or 21C.”

But he warned of the possibility of “sharp showers” in Northern Ireland, parts of Wales, the West Midlands and north-west England – with “slow moving thunderstorms” and even hail forming.

Some parts of the UK have been warned to expect sharp showers (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Scotland and north-east England were also said to expect “grey and chilly” weather.

Of Sunday, Mr McGivern added: “We are going to see bright spells emerge, temperatures rise, relatively humid air and risk of sharp showers or thunderstorms for some.”

A Met Office video on Twitter called the weather “an improving picture” as the UK heads into the weekend and imports warmer Atlantic air.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said on Thursday: “It’s a bank holiday weekend and it’s going to get warmer, but it’s been such a cold week that would not be too hard.”

He added that temperatures are “going to be on the rise” and the UK should experience “some reasonably warm sunshine”.

Chris Almond, deputy chief meteorologist, at the Met Office said: “The coming bank holiday weekend itself will be a mixture of brighter conditions and showers.”

Of Monday, Mr Almond said: “The focus for showers is more likely to be the east, with drier conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will be reasonable and above average.”

Drivers planning getaways over the long weekend have been warned to avoid falling asleep at the wheel.

The AA commissioned a survey of more than 13,000 UK adults which suggested 12 million trips by road are planned for May Day alone.

Slow-moving traffic on the M42 south of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Edmund King, AA Charitable Trust director, said: “A quarter of fatal crashes are sleep-related, so drowsiness is one of the most underestimated risks on the roads.

“Crashes involving a drowsy driver tend to be catastrophic.

“If a driver has fallen asleep at the wheel they do not brake before an impact and make no attempt to steer away from a collision.”