Ross denies pushing for tactical votes

Douglas Ross

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has denied ever recommending tactical voting.

Mr Ross caused consternation in his own party last month when he used an interview in the Daily Telegraph to say voters should “get behind” the candidate best placed to defeat the SNP.

But within hours of the comments a spokesman for the UK Conservative Party said it was “emphatically not” their position, while a report in the Scotsman quoted senior Tory MSPs saying they were not consulted about the comments.

The Scottish Tory leader is expected to use his conference speech on Friday to tell party members the best way to beat the SNP is to vote Conservative.

But speaking to the BBC ahead of the conference, Mr Ross claimed he had never pitched the idea of tactical voting.

Asked if he wanted Tory voters to back Labour in some seats to remove the SNP, he said: “No, and I’ve never said that.

“In fact, the words I used were exactly the same words the Prime Minister used in his interview with the BBC yesterday, I’m Scottish Conservative leader and I will always encourage people to vote Scottish Conservative.

“We know in many seats that Scottish Conservatives are the best-placed party to beat the SNP.

“So at the next next general election, which is coming next year, if people want to send a message to Humza Yousaf to say concentrate on the real priorities of people across Scotland, not your obsession with another independence referendum, vote Scottish Conservative so we can beat the SNP.”

The leader is expected to say: “This failing SNP Government, mired in scandal and sleaze, cannot focus on governing our country.

“They cannot tackle the big challenges Scotland faces.

“It is painfully obvious that Humza Yousaf is not up to the job of being First Minister.

“At the general election next year, people across Scotland have a choice.

“They can give Humza Yousaf a blank cheque; the thumbs up to continue to lead an incompetent government and to focus on the priorities of the SNP.

The party’s leader will hit out at Humza Yousaf in his conference speech (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Or they can unseat SNP MPs and their referendum obsession, and send a strong signal to Humza Yousaf’s government to focus on their real priorities.

“And the best way that Scots can do this in seats right across our country is to vote for the Scottish Conservatives.”

Mr Ross also rejected assertions his leadership was in jeopardy, following a report from the Scotsman.

Asked if he was “on a shoogly peg”, he said: “No, and as I said in response to that, I am focused on holding Humza Yousaf and this failing and tired SNP government to account.”

He added: “We’re focused, as you’ll hear at our conference over the next couple of days, on prioritising the real issues that matter to people across Scotland.

“That’s dealing with the cost-of-living crisis, that’s improving our NHS, raising educational standards.