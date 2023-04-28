Nearly half of Britons think Charles performing well as King, poll suggests

The King

Nearly half of Britons think the King is performing well as monarch, while the Princess of Wales is the most popular member of the royal family, polls suggest.

In a survey by polling company Ipsos, 49% said Charles is doing a good job as King, 32% said he is doing neither a good nor bad job, and 9% said he is doing a bad job. The remaining 10% of people said they did not know whether he was doing well in the role.

In a separate Ipsos poll, some 57% said they were “satisfied” with the way Charles is doing his job, a decrease of eight percentage points since May 2022 when the same question was asked of his job as the Prince of Wales.

His son, William, had a higher majority of public confidence, with 62% saying they were satisfied with his job as the Prince of Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales (Matthew Horwood/PA)

Support for the Prince and Princess of Wales was clear, with Kate topping the list of royal family members most liked by the public.

Asked to select from a list which two or three members of the royal family they liked the most, the Princess of Wales was named in 38% of answers.

William followed his wife at 34%, then any of the King’s grandchildren in third place at 27%, and the Princess Royal in fourth at 25%.

Charles received 20% of mentions, putting him in the middle of the ranking.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among the less popular family members, at 14% and 10% respectively, while the Queen Consort attracted only 10% of mentions by those surveyed.

Around 18% said they liked no member of the royal family.